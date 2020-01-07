Disease prevention meeting held

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (first left) convenes a steering committee meeting to discuss prevention and control measures concerning the cluster of viral pneumonia cases detected in Wuhan.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today convened the Steering Committee meeting in accordance with the Serious Response Level under the Preparedness & Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance.

The meeting was held in light of the cluster of viral pneumonia cases with unknown cause detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, to discuss the latest situation as well as prevention and control measures with relevant policy bureaus and government departments in a bid to safeguard public health.

Chairing the meeting, Prof Chan said no serious pneumonia case related to Wuhan has been detected in Hong Kong so far, but the cluster of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan can be regarded as a Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance.

Upon risk assessment, the Government officially activated the Serious Response Level, the second tier of a three-tier response level system, on January 4 and implemented corresponding measures under this response level.

She noted that in response to the increasing number of the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan and the latest situation, relevant departments should remain on high vigilance and further enhance prevention measures.

Under the Serious Response Level, the immediate health impact caused by Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance on the local population is moderate.

The Government will analyse the World Health Organization’s risk assessment and recommendations and continue to maintain close liaison with the National Health Commission.

It will also closely monitor the latest situation in Wuhan and update the surveillance criteria and testing strategies accordingly.

Various departments have enhanced prevention and control measures according to the Preparedness & Response Plan.

