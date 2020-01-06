Customs rejects online rumours
January 6, 2020
Customs today rejected online rumours claiming that Police arrested a customs officer following the seizure of arms in the officer's locker.
The department expressed regret over the intentional spread of the confusing and unfounded rumours.
Staff guidelines regulate moral and disciplinary matters, it said, adding that there are also strict requirements for officers' conduct and integrity.
It stressed that follow-up action will be taken if there is any violation of laws and regulations.