6 Wuhan-related cases reported

The Hospital Authority says public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted six people who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

The patients presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority said the patients - three men and three women aged between two and 65 - are in a stable condition and are being treated in isolation at United Christian, Queen Elizabeth, Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole, Prince of Wales and Tuen Mun hospitals.

The authority has sent specimens to the Department of Health for testing and will keep monitoring their conditions.

Public hospitals have reported 21 such cases to the department since December 31. Seven of these patients have been discharged.