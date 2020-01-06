Year of the Rat stamps set

A set of six stamps is presented in brilliant colours to depict the six solar terms of spring.

Hongkong Post will issue a set of special stamps and philatelic products to usher in the Year of the Rat.

A set of special stamps and philatelic products will go on sale from January 11 to usher in the Year of the Rat, Hongkong Post announced today.

The special issue features different art forms, showcasing clay, embroidery, ceramic and glass crafts of rats in a set of four stamps and a stamp sheetlet.

The stamp issue also brings a wide range of philatelic products, including a silk stamp sheetlet, a first day cover, a presentation pack and red packets.

Additionally, Hongkong Post will issue the 24 Solar Terms - Spring special stamps on February 4, its first special stamp issue themed on the 24 solar terms.

Arranged in tete-beche pairs, it is also the first time for Hongkong Post to issue semicircular stamps.

