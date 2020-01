The Land Registry recorded 74,804 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in 2019, a year-on-year drop of 5.5%.

The total consideration for these agreements was $692.44 billion, down 6.6% compared with 2018.

The number of assignments of building units was 91,874, down 12.7%, and the total consideration for these assignments was $764.65 billion, a fall of 7.2%.

Land register searches in 2019 also fell 4.1% year-on-year.