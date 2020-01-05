7 Wuhan-related cases reported

Public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted seven people who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days, the Hospital Authority announced.

The patients presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority explained that the patients, four males and three females aged between two and 55, are in stable condition and are being treated in isolation at Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth, Ruttonjee & Tang Shiu Kin and Tseung Kwan O hospitals.

The patients had not been to a wet market in Wuhan before their symptoms appeared.

The authority has sent specimens to the Department of Health for testing and will keep monitoring their conditions.

Public hospitals have reported 15 such cases to the department since December 31. Five of these patients have been discharged.