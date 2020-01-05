New liaison office chief welcomed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today welcomed Luo Huining on his new post as Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong.

In a statement on his appointment by the State Council, Mrs Lam expressed that she and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government extend a warm welcome to Mr Luo.

The Chief Executive pointed out that she had good exchanges with Mr Luo on Shanxi-Hong Kong co-operation when Mr Luo led a delegation to Hong Kong in his capacity as CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee Secretary at the end of 2018.

Mrs Lam stressed that she was impressed by Mr Luo’s care for Hong Kong.

“I have no doubt that under the leadership of Mr Luo, the Liaison Office will continue to work together with the Hong Kong SAR Government to fully implement the Basic Law and ‘one country, two systems’ for Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and promote the integration of Hong Kong into the overall development of the nation and the positive development of the relationship between the Mainland and Hong Kong.”

Mrs Lam also stated that she and the Hong Kong SAR Government are very grateful for the contribution by Wang Zhimin for upholding “one country, two systems” and supporting the SAR Government’s work in accordance with the law in the last two years or so.

“In particular during the unprecedented social unrest in Hong Kong in the past seven months, Mr Wang led the Liaison Office in providing staunch support for the SAR Government to curb violence and uphold the rule of law, giving us a lot of confidence and encouragement.”

Mrs Lam explained that she had been collaborating with Mr Wang on affairs between the SAR Government and the Mainland in her various government capacities since 2006.

She made it clear that she was deeply impressed by Mr Wang’s love of Hong Kong, in particular his commitment and support of youth development work.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my respect and sincere gratitude to him.”