3 Wuhan-related cases reported

Public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted three people who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days, the Hospital Authority announced.

The patients presented symptoms of fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia.

The authority explained that the patients, one man and two women aged between four and 50, are in stable condition and are being treated in isolation at Prince of Wales, Tseung Kwan O and Tuen Mun hospitals.

The authority has sent specimens to the Department of Health for testing and will keep monitoring their conditions.

Public hospitals have reported eight such cases to the department since December 31. Five of these patients have been discharged.