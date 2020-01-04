Gov't steps up disease monitoring

The Government has taken multiple steps to widen surveillance in response to the current cluster of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan.

Meeting the media today after attending a radio programme, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan explained that a contingency plan has already been put in place.

“In launching this Preparedness & Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance, we have placed it in the serious response level.”

An interdepartmental meeting was also held to enhance prevention and control of the viral pneumonia infection.

“One of the issues is that we have already met with different bureaus and related departments to heighten the surveillance and cleanliness as well as the prevention and control of this disease. We have already done that.

“All the different departments such as the Education Bureau and Social Welfare Department, all these departments are already increasing their vigilance towards this disease.

“The Centre for Health Protection has also issued letters to private doctors and Chinese medical practitioners so that they are alerted to the situation.”

The centre has increased manpower at the ports to monitor incoming passengers and will enhance publicity to alert people who have travelled to Wuhan, Prof Chan added.