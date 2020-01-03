2 Wuhan-related cases reported

Public hospitals have as at noon today in the past 24 hours admitted two females who have been to Wuhan in the past 14 days, the Hospital Authority announced.

They presented with fever and respiratory infections or pneumonia symptoms.

The authority said the patients, aged 12 and 41, are in stable condition and are being treated in isolation at Princess Margaret Hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows that both patients had not been to a wet market in Wuhan before their symptoms appeared.

The authority has sent specimens to the Department of Health for testing and will keep monitoring their conditions.

Public hospitals have reported five such cases to the department since December 31. Two of these patients have been discharged.