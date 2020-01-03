CE tours XRL health checkpoint

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) speaks with a cleaning worker while inspecting the health surveillance measures adopted at the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link to inspect health surveillance measures taken there in response to the cluster of pneumonia cases detected in Wuhan.

These measures include the provision of health information, body temperature checks by the thermal imaging system and handling of feverish travellers.

She spoke with frontline officers to learn about the implementation of preventive and control measures, and thanked them for safeguarding the health of citizens and travellers.

The Chief Executive also inspected the enhanced cleaning work inside the station.

While there have been no serious pneumonia cases related to those in Wuhan detected in Hong Kong so far, Mrs Lam said the Government has stepped up surveillance measures at boundary control points, adding healthcare staff have been alerted to stay vigilant.

She appealed to members of the public to strengthen personal and environmental hygiene and advised travellers with respiratory symptoms to wear surgical masks and seek medical attention.