Property sales down 41.7%

The Land Registry received 3,908 sale and purchase agreements for all building units for registration in December, down 41.7% on November and 28.6% higher year-on-year.

The total consideration for such agreements fell 43% from November to $35 billion, representing an 18.6% year-on-year decrease.

Of the agreements, 3,184 were for residential units in December, down 44.7% from November 2019 but 54.6% higher than a year ago.

The total consideration for residential units was $31.3 billion, down 34.6% compared with November and 29.9% higher than December 2018.

There were 365,773 land register searches last month.