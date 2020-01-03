Principals must fulfil their duties

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today said school principals have to fulfil the duty of carrying out thorough investigations into complaints against teachers.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Yeung said the Permanent Secretary for Education has the power to withdraw an approval for the appointment of principals according to the Education Ordinance.

He said one of the considerations is whether the principal has satisfactorily carried out their duties.

“According to the law, the Government of course has that power. But in the course, for example, of investigating some of the complaints concerning teachers, what we are asking is asking the principals to carry out a thorough investigation on the complaint and let us have the report.

“One of the duties of the principal is to manage his or her team and that includes ensuring that his or her team is professionally competent. So I think that is one of the duties that he or she has to fulfil.”

Mr Yeung added that the Education Bureau will consider the whole scenario instead of a particular case when considering whether a principal has fulfilled their duties satisfactorily.

He noted that the response from principals has been very positive in terms of fulfilling their duties to carry out the investigations.

Mr Yeung also said that the bureau is currently not carrying out any investigations into principals on the matter.