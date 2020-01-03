Extra welfare payment set

The recipients of various social security schemes will receive a one-off extra allowance from January 7, a measure that will benefit about 1.33 million people.

These schemes are the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA), Old Age Allowance (OAA) including the Guangdong and Fujian Schemes, Old Age Living Allowance (OALA) and Disability Allowance under the Social Security Allowance Scheme, as well as the Working Family Allowance and Individual-based Work Incentive Transport Subsidy.

This is part of a series of initiatives announced by the Financial Secretary in August to relieve people's burden.

Those who were eligible for these social security payments on December 6, when the Legislative Council Finance Committee approved the funding for the extra allowance, are entitled to the one-off payment.

The Social Welfare Department has been allocated $3.888 billion for implementing the arrangements and will credit the payment to the bank accounts of eligible recipients.

Click here for details.