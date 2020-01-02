No speedpost service to Wuhan

Hongkong Post said today that its Speedpost service to Wuhan was suspended after flights scheduled for conveying Speedpost items to the city were cancelled since November 16, 2019.

Responding to media enquiries, the department explained that it needs to negotiate with other air carriers and China Post to arrange alternative postal routes for Speedpost service to Wuhan.

Economy Express, surface mail and airmail services to Wuhan remain normal, it added.