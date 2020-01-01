Lai-see advisory issued

The three note-issuing banks will start exchanging new and good-as-new notes on January 14, the Monetary Authority announced today.

It said as the Chinese New Year draws near, the Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation, Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of China (Hong Kong) branches will provide notes to meet the demand for lai-see.

The note-issuing banks will also supply the 2018 New Series HK$20 and $50 notes from the same day onwards, it added.

With the issuance of these new notes, all five denominations of the 2018 Series Hong Kong Banknotes will be in circulation.