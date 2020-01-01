Lai-see advisory issued

January 1, 2020

The three note-issuing banks will start exchanging new and good-as-new notes on January 14, the Monetary Authority announced today.

 

It said as the Chinese New Year draws near, the Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation, Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of China (Hong Kong) branches will provide notes to meet the demand for lai-see.

 

The note-issuing banks will also supply the 2018 New Series HK$20 and $50 notes from the same day onwards, it added.

 

With the issuance of these new notes, all five denominations of the 2018 Series Hong Kong Banknotes will be in circulation.

Back to top
﻿