Gov’t refutes unfounded claims

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today refuted the unfounded and misguided claims in an open letter to the Chief Executive signed by a group of overseas politicians and persons.

In a statement, the Government made clear that since Hong Kong’s return to the Motherland, “one country, two systems” and a high degree of autonomy had been faithfully implemented in strict accordance with the Basic Law, which clearly stipulates that the HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China.

Foreign politicians and organisations should not interfere in any form in Hong Kong’s internal affairs, it said.

The Government stressed that Police do not initiate actions against protesters and only respond with appropriate and proportionate force when protesters take part in illegal activities.

The actions of Police at all times over the past six months were only in response to the blatant disregard for public safety and order by radical protesters.

It also stressed that Hong Kong is fully capable of resolving the current challenges on its own and has a well-established mechanism to deal with complaints against police officers through the Independent Police Complaints Council.

The Government also rejected outright the suggestion in the open letter that the international community establish an international independent inquiry mechanism.

It pointed out that such action, coupled with the threat of Magnitsky sanctions, would be a gross interference in Hong Kong’s governance and autonomy as well as the sovereignty of the nation, adding that no government would tolerate such action or bow to such pressure.

It added that political reform is an internal matter and it rejects foreign interference.

The Government said it understands that Hong Kong is being used as a pawn by some in the West to further their own agendas based on a one-sided narrative that paints a negative picture of the Government’s actions to restore peace and calm while ignoring the ongoing serious threats to law and order by radicals that they would hardly tolerate in their own country.

It explained that since September last year, the Chief Executive and Principal Officials started a dialogue with the public through various channels.

The Government further stated that Hong Kong people have the wisdom and resilience to solve the current impasse.

Click here for the full statement.