CE visits Police Headquarters

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left), accompanied by the Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung (third left) is briefed on catering arrangements for frontline officers on duty at the Police Headquarters.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Police Headquarters in Wan Chai to learn more about its logistics support services and the work of the Police Public Relations Branch (PPRB).

Accompanied by the Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung, Mrs Lam was briefed on the catering arrangements for frontline officers on duty.

She encouraged and thanked officers for discharging their duties with professionalism to maintain law and order under extremely severe conditions during the past year.

She also expressed gratitude to the volunteers for their steady support for the Force.

Mrs Lam, accompanied by the acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Management) Edwina Lau, was then briefed on physical and psychological health support services provided to frontline officers.

Noting that Force Welfare Officers extend medical, emotional and parenting assistance, she added that such actions can help relieve stress.

Mrs Lam asserted that relevant government departments will also spare no effort to provide assistance.

Later, the Chief Executive toured the PPRB to learn about the continual strengthening of its capability to disseminate information in recent months.

This includes releasing messages more proactively and on additional platforms to quickly and accurately clarify fake news and unfounded allegations against Police.

Mrs Lam explained that Hong Kong has been experiencing an unprecedented difficult situation in which extremely violent and vandalistic acts by a handful of rioters had increased the workload and pressure of police officers.

This has occurred while a large volume of online fabricated, biased and slanderous remarks against the Force has also increased tensions between Police and citizens.

Nevertheless, she believes officers will continue to stand fast in their posts, enforce the laws without fear or favour and discharge their duties in the spirit of serving Hong Kong with honour, duty and loyalty.

Mrs Lam stressed that the entire Government will continue to support the Force to enable society to return to normal as soon as possible.