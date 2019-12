The Government recorded a $145.2 billion deficit for the first eight months of the current financial year.

Expenditure was at $369.7 billion and revenue at $218.2 billion, resulting in the cumulative year-to-date deficit after receipt of net proceeds of $7.8 billion from issuance of green bonds under the Government Green Bond Programme and repayment of institutional notes of $1.5 billion.

Fiscal reserves stood at $1.0257 trillion as of end-November.