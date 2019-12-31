3 sites to provide 1,850 flats

The Government will sell three residential sites by tender in the January-March quarter that will provide around 1,850 flats.

Briefing the media today on the Government's land sale programme for the last quarter of this financial year, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said two of the residential sites are in Mong Kok and one is on Anderson Road in Kwun Tong.

The Anderson Road site is the largest of the three and can provide around 1,720 flats, including 1,000 as Starter Homes units for sale at below-market prices to eligible applicants.

In this quarter, the Urban Renewal Authority also plans to tender its project at the junction of Tonkin Street and Fuk Wing Street in Sham Shui Po, estimated to provide about 180 flats.

Mr Wong said: “The four sites taken together will provide a supply of about 2,030 flats. Together with the land supply in the first three quarters, the private housing land supply from all sources in this financial year, as of today, has reached almost 90% of our annual target.”

The Government will also put up for sale one commercial site in Kai Tak in the fourth quarter, capable of providing about 105,000 sq m of gross floor area.

The successful bidder will be required to construct a number of welfare facilities that will take up about 10% of the gross floor area.





Mr Wong added that the Government would continue to increase land supply through a multi-pronged approach and maintain a sustained and steady land supply to meet the community's needs for housing, economic and social development.