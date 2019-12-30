CE lauds gov't staff

Mrs Lam chats with staff at the Emergency Transport Coordination Centre of the Transport Department.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam receives a briefing on the operation of the traffic light monitoring system during her visit to the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited two departments today to learn more about recovery measures taken in response to the protests and vandalistic acts in recent months.

Since June, about 750 sets of signalised junctions across the city have been damaged more than 1,400 times.

To speed up recovery, the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department deployed extra manpower to carry out repairs.

Before morning peak hours, the department increased its staff from about 80 to 160. As of today, all damaged traffic lights have resumed operation.

Mrs Lam noted that the department also works closely with other government departments and suppliers to substantially shorten the time required for parts procurement, delivery and on-site repair works.

It also conceived, tested and implemented various designs to enhance the protection of traffic lights and their controllers.

Mrs Lam then visited the Transport Department to see how it monitors and handles emergency incidents.

In particular, she was briefed on the department’s contingency measures to co-ordinate public transport during the closure of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel last month.

She also learnt about initiatives to improve franchised bus safety, such as supervising operators to install safety seat belts on all new buses and retrofit seat belts on the upper decks of existing double-deckers.

Mrs Lam said during the social unrest, deliberate vandalism by rioters on transport facilities gravely affected people's ability to commute.

Using traffic lights as an example, more than 5,000 lamps and 100 controllers have been replaced in the past few months. The estimated extra recovery cost has exceeded $30 million.

The Chief Executive expressed gratitude to colleagues for their dedication to duty and concerted efforts to maintain Hong Kong’s operation during the current serious situation.