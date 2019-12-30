Transitional flats target hopeful

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan today said the Government is hopeful it will meet the target of building 10,000 transitional housing units.

Mr Chan made the statement after Wheelock Properties announced its plan to lease several pieces of land for non-profit organisations to build transitional housing.

“We are in the process of talking with a few developers at the time, and we are hopeful that we would be able to make up the 10,000 unit target next year.

“Of course we need time to design and build, and it would take roughly about two to three years.

“We are targeting for more, but at least we should aim for 10,000 units as of now.”