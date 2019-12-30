Complaint mechanism firm

Police today clarified that they have a well-established mechanism to deal with complaints.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen made the remarks at a news conference.

Mr Kwok said: "We are aware that one man told the press that he received a letter from Police asking him to make a statement regarding a complaint against Police within 30 days, or else the investigation will be curtailed.”

He noted that such an accusation is false because the letter in question pertains to another case involving the same person.

“Due to privacy concerns, I can't comment further, but I can assure you that this incident has nothing to do with the ongoing protests.”

Mr Kwok added that the Complaints Against Police Office has no plan to terminate the investigation into the relevant complaint report.