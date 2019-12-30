Peaceful Jan 1 rally urged

Police today urged those taking part in a major public event, proposed by the Civil Human Rights Front scheduled for January 1, to be rational and peaceful.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen made the statement at a press briefing.

Police always respect citizens’ freedom of speech and assembly, he explained, adding that the force is also duty-bound to maintain law and order.

Mr Kwok said: “To prevent history from repeating itself, we have maintained very close communication with the organiser of a major public event to be held on Hong Kong Island on January 1.

“We appeal to the organiser and all participants to remain rational and peaceful during the public event. Public safety should be the top priority.”