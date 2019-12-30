Ferry service to end

Ferry service between Aberdeen and Cheung Chau will cease operation from January 1, the Transport Department announced today.

The department explained that after receiving the operator Maris Ferry Service Limited's notification of terminating the ferry service due to an operating deficit, no submissions have been received for operating the Aberdeen to Cheung Chau ferry service in two tender invitations this year.

The operator has put up notices at ferry piers and on board ferries to inform passengers of the service termination.

Affected passengers can take the Central to Cheung Chau outlying island ferry service.

The department said it will closely monitor passenger demand and discuss with the operator of the Central to Cheung Chau outlying island ferry route about enhancing services if necessary.