CE visits revamped museum

Apart from reviewing the architectural features and new facilities, Mrs Lam tours four of the 11 current shows at the Museum of Art.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) receives a briefing on the exhibits during a tour of the revamped Museum of Art.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Museum of Art to review its architectural features and new facilities after a facelift.

It was reopened to the public on November 30 after being closed since August 2015 for a major expansion and renovation.

Together with the enhanced connection between the Art Square at Salisbury Garden and the outdoor Art Corridor, the museum is a prominent attraction on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront.

The total exhibition area has now increased by about 40% and the number of galleries has increased from seven to 12, including a two-storey gallery allowing the display of large-sized artworks.

Mrs Lam toured four of the 11 current exhibitions showcasing Hong Kong's art lineage and cultural legacy.

The Chief Executive said she was particularly impressed by the works of Wu Guanzhong and the Chih Lo Lou collection, as the two donation ceremonies of the art treasures were hosted by her at Government House last year.

She was pleased to see the official establishment of a presence for these world-class art collections in the Museum of Art in a long-term exhibition for appreciation by local and overseas visitors.

Mrs Lam added that she was also pleased to know that the donors, family members of Mr Wu and Mr Ho Iu-kwong, had visited the exhibitions and were satisfied with the arrangements.

Looking forward to the commissioning of the M+ Museum and the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Mrs Lam said the two world-class museums and the Museum of Art will stand as unique landmarks for culture, arts and tourism on the Victoria Harbour waterfront, thus raising the city’s art and culture to a higher level.