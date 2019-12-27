Police urge for rational dialogue

Police today said some people have been misled by fake news and misinformation and urged for dialogue.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in the afternoon, Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen said some people are using misinformation to discredit the force and to defend rioters.

He noted that there has been a lot of fake news on the Internet and mainstream media since June.

Mr Kwok said: “For example, one man who fell from height said he didn’t want to so-called disappear from the world. Such ridiculous thinking shows he has been brainwashed and indoctrinated with anti-Police hatred.

“Police always work under a legal framework and follow the law closely when carrying out our legal duties. Once we have sufficient evidence to prosecute a case, our work and investigation are also subject to strict scrutiny of the court. Indeed, many arrested people have come out and said our handling of their cases had been professional and sensible.

“It is vital that we talk sense into those who have been brainwashed and misled by fake news and misinformation.

“We should restore a rational dialogue and let dialogue replace division.”