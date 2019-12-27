Police to probe displayed ID case

Police announced that it will examine a case in which an officer showed a reporter’s identity card in front of a camera.

At today’s press conference, Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen described the incident as inappropriate.

“We are aware that during a stop-and-search on a protest site, one officer showed the identity card of a reporter to a camera.

“This officer’s practice was inappropriate and we will proactively investigate this matter.

“We will also provide assistance to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data to support their investigation.”