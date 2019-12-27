CE appoints new Lingnan chairman

The Government today announced that the Chief Executive has appointed Andrew Yao as Chairman of the Lingnan University (LU) Council for three years starting January 1.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung welcomed Mr Yao's appointment.

Mr Yeung said: “He has been the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Hong Kong Baptist University and is a former member of the LU Council, the Court of University of Hong Kong, and the Steering Committee on the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme.

“With his distinguished leadership and wealth of experience in public service, I am confident that Mr Yao will be able to lead the LU in scaling new heights in the years to come."

Mr Yeung also thanked Deputy Chairman of the LU Council Simon Ip for his service as Acting Chairman since Rex Auyeung's departure in October.

He said Mr Ip led the LU Council and ensured the university's smooth operation and steady development over the past three months.

Mr Ip will cease to be Acting Chairman upon the commencement of Mr Yau's appointment.