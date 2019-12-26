Police use of force is lawful

Police officers are accountable for the force they use and their supervisors ensure that the use of force is lawful, the Government said today.

The Government made the statement in response to media enquiries on an overseas media report that alleged that Police repeatedly broke their own rules and faced no consequences.

It strongly refuted the claim, which is biased and misleading.

The Government stressed that Police do not initiate actions against protesters and only respond with appropriate and proportionate force when protesters take part in illegal activities.

Lethal weapons, including petrol bombs, catapults with steel ball bearings, explosive devices, bombs, bows and arrows have been used by radical protesters who have shown up well-equipped with helmets, shields, goggles, respirators, masks, full-body armour and protective gear.

This shows their intention to stage violent protests and directly confront and attack police officers, which mitigates the effectiveness of lower-level force available to Police through standard anti-riot gear, the statement said.

Police have adopted a measured and restrained approach, it said, adding that only minimum necessary force has been used in response to the blatant unlawful activities of violent protesters.

The Government said the use of force is in line with international standards and that once the situation is under control, the use of force will cease.

All police officers are accountable for the force they use and their supervisors are present on-site to oversee and ensure that the use of force is lawful, it said.

The Government reiterated that Police have the responsibility to ensure public order and safety.

Police must also safeguard the rights and freedoms of others.

It pointed out that if protesters do not use violence, police officers would not have to resort to lawful use of force to defend themselves.