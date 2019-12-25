Library on wheels set for Jan

A specially designed truck loaded with books will visit different communities in January to promote reading.

A specially designed truck will visit different places and dovetail with community events in January under the Leisure & Cultural Services Department's Joyful Reading at Your Neighbourhood: Library-on-Wheels pilot project to promote reading for all.

Library-on-Wheels will visit locations with heavy pedestrian flows, yet are far from library facilities, carrying about 300 books on specific themes for readers to borrow.

Tablets, self-borrowing and returning equipment will be available on the truck for readers to experience the fun of e-reading, borrow and read e-books and e-magazines, and to explore the e-databases of public libraries.

At weekends, there will be various activities including colouring, fun crafts and quizzes, as well as thematic book displays and storytelling.

On designated public holidays, the truck will tour places where the public gathers, bringing various reading activities suitable for children and parents and for the enjoyment of leisure reading outdoors.

