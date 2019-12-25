Christmas Eve riots condemned

The Government today severely condemned masked rioters for their violent and destructive acts throughout the city that seriously disrupted social order on Christmas Eve.

The rioters took part in unauthorised assemblies in districts including Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Sha Tin and Yuen Long where they damaged traffic lights, set up barricades with umbrellas, blocked roads, vandalised shops in malls, set fires and even attacked police officers.

Their acts seriously disrupted social order, affected the festive mood and obstructed other people from enjoying the festive season, the Government said.

Noting that some people were waving Hong Kong independence flags in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Government said advocating Hong Kong independence is inconsistent with the constitutional and legal status of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as stipulated in the Basic Law, is not conducive to the overall and long-term interest of Hong Kong, and is also contrary to the established basic policies of the People's Republic of China regarding the city.

In face of the rioters' behaviour, Police must enforce the law strictly and with resolution, and arrest the law breakers to protect the safety of the public.