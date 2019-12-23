Young HK talent to join UN

A ceremony was held today at the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (OCMFA) to mark the occasion of five Hong Kong young people taking up positions in different United Nations agencies.

With the support of the Central People’s Government and the assistance of OCMFA, five young public officers from the Administration Wing, Hong Kong Observatory and Electrical & Mechanical Services Department as well as the Independent Commission Against Corruption have been recommended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in the UN Junior Professional Officer Programme.

This is the first time the Hong Kong SAR has taken part in the programme. It is a major breakthrough for Hong Kong’s conduct of external affairs and for young people from Hong Kong to enter the international arena.

The five young Hong Kong talents will be working as Chinese personnel in the New York, Geneva and Vienna UN offices. They are expected to report to the UN for duty next year for a two-year tenure.

During the ceremony, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said: “Under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, we enjoy the unique advantages of being backed by the Motherland and open to the world. Based on the principle of ‘one country’, Hong Kong young public officers can enter the UN as Chinese personnel, shouldering the international obligations and sharing the glory of the rising international status of our country.

“Owing to the advantages under ‘two systems’, Hong Kong as Asia’s World City has nurtured young talents with global vision and multicultural exchange capability.”

She encouraged the five young people to work in the UN agencies with passion for making contributions to the world.

The Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to proactively develop external affairs in accordance with the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR of the People's Republic of China, Mrs Lam added.

The Hong Kong SAR Government attaches great importance to youth development, is committed to facilitating young people to widen their horizons outside Hong Kong and has also seconded civil servants to work in international organisations.

It noted Hong Kong young public officers being recommended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work in different UN agencies on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China carries special significance.