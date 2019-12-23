Special traffic plans set for Xmas

Police will implement special traffic arrangements and road closures to ensure safety during the Christmas holiday.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen made the announcement at today’s press conference and explained that Police are informed about people using the internet to encourage others to cause trouble.

“We are aware of some dangerous online comments inciting others to commit destructive acts like setting fire to Christmas trees in shopping malls.

“Not only does this pose a serious threat to public safety, this would also wreck the joyful season that we all have a right to enjoy.

“To facilitate the Christmas celebration, we will have special traffic arrangements and road closures in Central, Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui."

Mr Kwok added that everyone wishes for a joyful holiday and to spend quality time with their loved ones.

He urged members of the public to stay calm, obey law and order, refrain from unlawful acts that endanger public safety and listen to police instructions during celebrations.