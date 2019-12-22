HK objects Taiwan's false claims

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today expressed strong opposition to Taiwan authorities’ repeated unfounded claims regarding legal assistance between Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Responding to media enquiries, it said Taiwan authorities are still repeatedly making irresponsible and slanderous remarks about Hong Kong, even though it clearly understands that Hong Kong has no law to provide legal assistance and surrender fugitives to Taiwan.

The Hong Kong SAR Government expressed its objection and discontent with this.

To combat crimes, the Hong Kong SAR Government has already provided materials to Taiwan authorities within the confines of its system.

It urged Taiwan authorities not to put politics before the rule of law and use cases of Chan Tong-kai and the suspect Lam as excuses to jeopardise the rule of law.

Taiwan authorities’ remarks are tantamount to requesting the Hong Kong SAR Government to violate its own laws, the statement said.

Hong Kong cannot agree with Taiwan authorities’ exercising the rule of law with political considerations, it said, adding that this violates the city’s spirit of the rule of law.