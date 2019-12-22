Alert for fake websites issued

Hongkong Post today reminded people to beware of pop-up scams with links to fake websites.

It said these fake websites, impersonating those of Hongkong Post, invite people to participate in an online survey or lucky draw and request them to provide personal and credit card information to win a prize.

Hongkong Post said it is currently not conducting an online survey or lucky draw, and advised people not to click on any suspicious links or pop-up windows, disclose any personal information, or make any payments.

The fraudulent websites have been reported to Police, it added.

Call 2921 2222 for enquiries.