All traffic lights resume operation

All traffic lights in Hong Kong have resumed normal operation after the collaborative efforts of various departments, the Transport Department announced today.

Since June, about 740 sets of traffic lights in various districts have been damaged, the department said.

Some traffic lights were repeatedly damaged and the ones in Yau Tsim Mong District were the most severely affected.

The damage in October and November was more serious than in earlier months, with a number of controllers and components damaged.

Relevant departments will strengthen the protection measures of traffic lights, it noted.

Traffic lights play a vital role in co-ordinating traffic at junctions and ensuring road safety, the department said, adding that pedestrian traffic lights are particularly essential for the elderly and disabled.

Traffic lights equipped with electronic audible traffic signals are also important to the visually impaired, it pointed out.

The department appealed to the public to stop damaging traffic lights and other road facilities.