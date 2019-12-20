Teachers' cases handled fairly

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today said teachers against whom complaints have been filed are fully entitled to make a representation to the Education Bureau during the investigation process.

Mr Yeung made the remark today at a press conference where he explained the two-tier mechanism for handling complaints against teachers.

“In our system, usually there are two levels. One is the school-level investigation. When we receive a complaint or when we notice that there could be a case of teacher’s misconduct, we will ask the school concerned to do an investigation.

“In the course of doing this investigation, the school is required also to receive a representation from the teacher, so that they could form a considered view and submit a report to us.

“When we receive the report, we will make a judgement based on the report on whether there is an apparent case of possible misconduct. And then we will contact, we will write to the teacher concerned and ask them to do a representation.”

There is a chance for the teachers to make a representation to the bureau before a final decision is made, Mr Yeung added.