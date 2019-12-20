Enhanced hiking website launched

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department has launched its enhanced Enjoy Hiking website which provides hiking information and highlights scenic attractions through a variety of new features.

With a new and more convenient interface for viewing, the new website showcases the information, photos and videos of a wide range of scenic trails, including 13 family walks, 15 nature trails, 32 country trails, six geo-trails, 16 tree walks and four long trails.

It has also strengthened transport information with recommended routes and themed attractions of each season updated from time to time.

Moreover, the new website is enhanced by a series of personalised search tools. People can select a suitable route according to their own interest, physical strength and hiking experience.