MTR University Station to reopen

Since MTR University Station will be reopened tomorrow, the Transport Department today reminded travellers to pay attention to public transport arrangements.

The franchised bus and green minibus services originally terminating at Ma Liu Shui Public Transport Interchange will return to normal from the first departures tomorrow.

They include KMB routes 87K, 272A, 272K and 289K as well as green minibus routes 807A, 807C, 807S and 807X.

Green minibus route 807K will resume terminating at Tseng Tau.

Temporary franchised bus routes 82D and 274S will cease operation and strengthened franchised bus route 274P will resume normal operation upon the reopening of MTR University Station.

The department expects traffic in the vicinity of the station will be relatively busy and people are advised to use public transport services as far as possible.

