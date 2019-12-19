Green form flat applications to open

Ching Fu Court in Tsing Yi is one of the development projects under the Sale of Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2019.

Application forms for Dip Tsui Court in Chai Wan and Ching Fu Court in Tsing Yi under the Sale of Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme (GSH) Flats 2019 will be available from tomorrow.

A total of 3,696 flats located at Dip Tsui Court and Ching Fu Court will be put up for sale under the scheme.

Dip Tsui Court will provide 828 flats with saleable areas ranging from 17.4 sq m to 29.7 sq m. Ching Fu Court will provide 2,868 flats with saleable areas from 17.4 sq m to 43.8 sq m.

By applying a discount of 51% to the assessed market values, the selling prices of the two developments range from $820,000 to about $2,730,000.

The project will accept applications from December 27 to January 9, 2020.

The average selling prices for Dip Tsui Court and Ching Fu Court are $65,660 per sq m and $58,800 per sq m on a saleable area basis.

Rescinded flats from Lai Tsui Court in Cheung Sha Wan under the 2018 scheme will be included for resale in this sale exercise.

The GSH Sales Unit office has been set up in Kwun Tong.

Application forms and guides together with sales booklets will be available for public collection at the unit from tomorrow. Project information, doll houses and building models will also be displayed.

Relevant documents can also be obtained from the designated website.

Sales brochures with detailed information and price lists of both developments and rescinded flats will be available for public collection at least seven days before the flat selection period starts.

Balloting is expected to be held in March. Eligible applicants are expected to be invited for flat selection starting from May according to their priority order.

For enquiries call 2712 8000.