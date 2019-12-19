Prosecution review published

The Department of Justice Prosecutions Division today released its annual report, which reviews its work and key cases in 2018.

In the report, Director of Public Prosecutions David Leung said the accusation of political prosecution saddened him.

Mr Leung emphasised that the division’s prosecutors do not seek to secure a conviction at all costs and its role is to ensure that every defendant receives a fair trial.

“We prosecute in the name of the public for the good of Hong Kong. We shall do so even though it is an increasingly thankless task. We shall do so amidst tides of criticisms and abuses.

“We shall brave the storm, together as a division; and with dignity, fulfil our duty to uphold justice. We strive to do our best to maintain a high quality prosecution service.”

The report also noted the division’s efforts in keeping prosecutors abreast of the latest developments in procedural and substantive law and in honing their knowledge and skills.