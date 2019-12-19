Gov’t worker mourned

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law and Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today expressed deep sorrow over the death of a Social Welfare Department staff member in a serious traffic accident on Fanling Highway yesterday.

Cheng Yin-sang, who worked at the Fanling Probation & Community Service Orders Office, had finished document delivery duty and was travelling back to the office when her bus was involved in an accident.

Both officials extended their deepest condolences to Ms Cheng's family. The Civil Service Bureau and Social Welfare Department said they will make every effort to help the family and give assistance as appropriate.

Dr Law also offered his deepest condolences to the families of the other five deceased victims and people injured in the traffic accident, noting the department would render appropriate assistance according to their welfare needs.

The Social Welfare Department has assigned a social worker for the family of each of the deceased and injured victims, providing them with psychological counselling, emotional support and financial assistance, including support with burial services.

The department will also co-ordinate donations from charities for the accident victims.

Members of the public who are emotionally affected by the accident may call 2343 2255 to seek counselling and support.