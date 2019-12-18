CE saddened by serious accident

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said she was shocked and saddened by the serious bus accident on the Fanling Highway, in which multiple passengers were killed or injured this afternoon.

Noting that the rescue operation is under way, Mrs Lam said she has instructed relevant departments, including the Social Welfare Department and the Home Affairs Department, together with the Hospital Authority, to assist the injured people as well as family members of the victims.

Mrs Lam also expressed her condolences and sympathy to all of them.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department has contacted the Kowloon Motor Bus Company, to which the bus belongs, to learn more about the accident.

The department requested the company to submit an investigation report as soon as possible.

It will also closely liaise with Police, which will conduct a thorough investigation into the accident and impound the bus for a detailed examination.