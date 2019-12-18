Gov’t to address unemployment

The Government said it is committed to working out more comprehensive and targeted measures as Hong Kong’s latest unemployment rate rose amid a weakening economy.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong told legislators today that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased successively from 2.8% in the second quarter to 3.2% in the period from September to November, while the number of unemployed people increased by around 11,200 to 125,400 over the same period.

Hard hit by the local social incidents, the unemployment rate of retail, accommodation and food services sectors as a whole rose visibly from 3.9% in the second quarter to a three-year high of 5.2% in the period from September to November.

The number of unemployed people in the three sectors increased by 6,000 to 31,600, accounting for around 25% of overall unemployment.

Dr Law explained that the local labour market will likely be under severe pressure in the short term if the overall economy continued to weaken considerably.

He added that the Government will stay vigilant, as it is possible that the unemployment rate may increase at a faster pace, with the employment situation in the consumption- and tourism-related sectors being particularly serious.

To counter the challenging external and local economic environment, the Government had announced four rounds of helping measures since August to support enterprises, safeguard jobs and relieve people’s financial burden, costing over $25 billion.

Dr Law said relevant bureaus and departments will follow up on these measures’ implementation at full speed so that enterprises and the public can benefit early.

The Government asserted that during this economic downturn, its top priority is to help people secure job opportunities through the continuing operation of businesses.

It will also remain vigilant in assessing the economic impacts of the internal and external environment, and utilise its financial reserves to implement timely and suitable countercyclical measures, Dr Law added.