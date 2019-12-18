CE opens construction expo

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) and Secretary for Development Michael Wong (third left) attend the grand opening ceremony of the Construction Innovation Expo 2019.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today officiated at the opening ceremony of the Construction Innovation Expo 2019.

Addressing the ceremony, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong is an ideal place for holding the expo given the city’s strengths in infrastructure development.

Hong Kong’s infrastructure development was ranked third earlier this year by the World Economic Forum in its Global Competitiveness Report, she said.

“Our Government's annual capital works expenditure will hit about US$13 billion in the next few years. Total construction output, covering both the public and private sectors, will triple that, contributing about 10% of our Gross Domestic Product."

To alleviate challenges faced by the construction industry, Mrs Lam said the Government’s Construction Innovation & Technology Fund, worth about US$130 million, aims to help engineering and related companies kick-start their investments.

She also said that the Government is actively adopting modular integrated construction in government building projects.

“The adoption of technology has created opportunities for cross-boundary collaboration, notably within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Innovation and technology (I&T) is one of the key areas for the Greater Bay Area development.

“We see the potential of Hong Kong in playing a key role in this aspect, hence we have been investing heavily in I&T and related industries.”

Mrs Lam noted that about US$13 billion has been applied to I&T initiatives and programmes over the past two and a half years, including infrastructure investment in a new Innovation & Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

This year’s expo, jointly organised by the Development Bureau and the Construction Industry Council, is featuring the four key themes of offsite construction, robotics and automation, digital solutions as well as advanced technologies and materials.

The three-day event has attracted 10,000 visitors from more than 220 local and overseas organisations from 15 countries and regions.