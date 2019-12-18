Bridge jurisdiction explained

Hong Kong citizens will be subject to the other jurisdiction’s laws once they leave the city and that applies to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as well.

Secretary for Security John Lee made the remark today in response to media questions about a Hong Kong man travelling to Macau who was arrested at a temporary checkpoint set up on an eastern artificial island of the bridge and taken to Zhuhai.

“In a jurisdiction which belongs to a particular place that means the law enforcement agencies can enforce the law within its jurisdiction according to the need and according to the actual circumstances.

“For security operations, it would be up to the responsible jurisdiction to make the operational plan and also the other arrangements which include letting people know how they would operate.

“In that principle, it would be up to the Zhuhai law enforcement agencies to make that announcement.”

He added that people should be made aware that Hong Kong laws no longer apply once they leave the city.

“I think it is important for people to understand once you leave the jurisdiction of Hong Kong, then you will be subject to the law of the other jurisdiction.

“That is a lesson, that is a message, that is an important legal concept that I think people of Hong Kong must know, so that they will understand at what point they may be subject to which jurisdiction and what laws.”