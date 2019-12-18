CSD clarifies unfounded report

The Correctional Services Department today dismissed a media report claiming that people in custody receiving treatment in Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre were found dead and secretly removed from the centre.

The department said that according to the existing mechanism and laws, if a person in custody dies during incarceration in a penal institution, the case would be reported to Police for investigation and the Coroner’s Court would hold a death inquest.

Noting that Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre detains people who require mental health care, psychiatric observation, treatment or assessment, the department said Hospital Authority psychiatrists will visit the centre every working day to provide them with mental health services.

Correctional officers with psychiatric nursing qualifications will assist the psychiatrists, it said, adding that there is no major change recently in the centre's penal population.

The department severely condemned the irresponsible report.