CE to visit Macau

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead a delegation to Macau on December 19 to attend the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Macao's Return to the Motherland.

She will also attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the Fifth-term Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The delegation will be comprised of Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Security John Lee, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong in the morning of December 20. Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive in her absence.