Unemployment rises to 3.2%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.2% in the period between September and November, up from 3.1% for the August-October period, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The underemployment rate remained at 1.2% in the September-November period.

Total employment dropped by 13,200 to 3,830,600 and the labour force decreased by 13,300 to 3,956,000.

There were 125,400 unemployed people, the same as the August-October period, while the number of underemployed rose to 46,900 from 45,900.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the labour market eased further as economic conditions continued to worsen.

Hard hit by local social incidents, the unemployment rate of the consumption and tourism-related segment of retail, accommodation and food services sectors rose further to a three-year high of 5.2%.

In particular, the unemployment rate of the food and beverage service sector climbed to 6.2%, the highest level in more than eight years.

"The labour market will be under even more pressure in the near term if the overall economy continues to weaken. The Government will monitor the developments closely,” Dr Law added.